Catamounts look to keep a win streak alive against the River Hawks

Vermont men’s basketball will host fellow America East squad UMass Lowell on Saturday.

The Catamounts are 8-2 against the River Hawks in their last 10 meetings.

The Green and Gold are coming off of a close 59-57 win over Maine.

UVM has won 14 games this season, one ahead of Yale for the most by a New England team.

Vermont has won 54 of its last 58 regular season conference games dating back to the end of the 2015-16 season.

Opening tip is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Patrick Gym.