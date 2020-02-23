Vermont men’s hoops win streak snapped by UMBC Saturday night

Vermont men’s basketball hosted UMBC for a regular season conference matchup on Saturday night.

The UMBC Retrievers led the Catamounts 36-33 at the end of the first half.

UVM (22-7 overall, 12-2 America East) had a chance to win the game in the final seconds but came up short to UMBC (14-14 overall, 7-6 America East) 66-64.

Anthony Lamb led the way with 24 pts, 6 rebs followed by Stef Smith who notched 17 pts, 2 rebs.

The loss to the Retrievers snaps the Catamounts’ 12-game winning streak.

Vermont returns to action on its final road trip of the season facing UMass Lowell on Saturday Feb. 29 Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m.