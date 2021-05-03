Vermont men’s lacrosse climbs back into National Rankings

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is back in the national rankings to No. 18 in both the USILA Top 20 and the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll.

The Catamounts are coming off of a buzzer beater 14-13 win over No. 19 Stony Brook on Saturday.

Next up for the Catamounts, the America East Tournament. UVM is the No. 2 seed who is scheduled to face No. 3 Stony Brook in a rematch of Saturday’s game. UMBC will host the tournament as the No. 1 seed. UVM’s game against Stony Brook is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday.