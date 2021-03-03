Vermont men’s lacrosse dominates UMass Lowell in home opener

Vermont hosted UMass Lowell in its home opener on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s game was the conference opener for both teams.

The UVM men’s lacrosse team put on quite the performance in its first game back at Virtue Field in nearly a year.

Vermont came out firing in the first quarter with a 10-1 lead over UMass Lowell. In the second, UVM notched four goals and Lowell couldn’t get on the board. The River Hawks outscored UVM only in the final period 3-1.

The Catamounts ultimately took down UMass Lowell 21-7.

Nine different players tallied goals in UVM’s 14 goal win over UMass Lowell. Middlebury transfer Michael McCormack notched six goals. David Closterman and JJ Levandowski both scored three goals. Liam Limoges, Griffin French, and Thomas McConvey all recorded two goals. Sophomores Nick Alviti and Brock Haley scored a goal each. Freshman Jonas Hunter also recorded a single goal in UVM’s victory.

Next up for UVM: On the road at Syracuse Saturday at 1 p.m.

McCormack’s six goals matches the third best single-game total in program history. He’s the first to score six in a game since Ian Mackay back in 2018.

The Catamounts picked up its first conference win of the season and improves to 1-1 overall while UMass Lowell falls to 0-2.