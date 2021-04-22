Vermont men’s lacrosse embracing busy stretch to close season

The final stretch is set up to be a grind for UVM, but the America East regular season title is still up for grabs.

Vermont currently sits second in conference standings, and a date with currently first-place Stony Brook awaits the Cats in the regular season finale; that matchup will be UVM’s third game in just eight days.

The busy schedule is a result of UVM’s game against UAlbany needing to be rescheduled, and the teams are now set to make that game up on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at Virtue Field.

It’s a lot to digest for the team, but the Catamounts are ready to play some games again.

“I think the prospect of playing three games in a short period of time is one they’re really looking forward to,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “All these teams are going to give you everything they can, starting with Binghamton. They’ve beaten UMBC, who’s beaten us, so we’re going to have our hands full.”

Vermont goes on the road to play the Bearcats on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 1 p.m.