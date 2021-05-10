Vermont men’s lacrosse excited for big stage against Maryland

Drawing third-seeded Maryland might not make for the easiest matchup for UVM, but it does make for the most interesting matchup.

Not only is UMD the alma mater of Vermont head coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt, but Jake Bernhardt’s younger brother Jared is Maryland’s leading scorer and a frontrunner for college lacrosse’s Tewaaraton Award.

The last time UVM and Maryland played was 2007, when Chris Feifs scored a goal against the Catamounts as a player on the Terrapins’ roster.

UMD won the national title and has appeared in the national championship game five times over the last ten seasons, but Vermont is embracing the chance to play such a high-profile team.

“What an opportunity,” Feifs said. “We had a dry run with them last year. We played them preseason in a scrimmage, so the guys are familiar with the stadium and the whole pregame routine that we go through. They’re really excited to go back to a familiar place and play in front of a lot of fans, and all the stakes that come with playing in the NCAA tournament.”

Vermont has some time to prepare for its toughest matchup this season. UVM makes its NCAA tournament debut on in College Park, Md. on Sunday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m.