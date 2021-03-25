Vermont men’s lacrosse gearing up for America East foe Hartford

The UVM men’s lacrosse team is undefeated in conference play at 3-0. Vermont is the only remaining undefeated team in conference play in the America East. The Catamounts are prepping for its next America East opponent Hartford.

The Cats are riding a two-game win streak and are coming off of a dominant 17-2 win over NJIT last weekend. With the win, the team completed its most dominant defensive game since 2002.

The Hartford Hawks enter Saturday’s contest at 0-3 overall. The Hawks have lost against UAlbany, UMass Lowell, and UMBC.

UVM’s goalie Ryan Cornell is coming off of an impressive performance allowing only one goal against NJIT. The senior notched his best save percentage at .909 with 10 saves.

Head coach Chris Feifs praised Cornell’s growth and performance so far this season.

“I think he’s shown how toughe he is mentally and how he’s not going to settle for any performance. He’s always gonna strive to be better. In his mind, I think he wants to be the best goalie in the country. That’s the guy I want leading out defense” said Feifs.

The Catamounts and Hawks are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.