Vermont men’s lacrosse looks to rebound against UMass Lowell

Vermont men’s lacrossse gets a chance to bounce back this weekend in a unique scenario against UMass Lowell.

The Cats are coming off their first conference loss at the hands of UMBC, but now UVM gets ready for another meeting with the River Hawks this Saturday.

It will be the first time ever that UVM and Lowell meet twice in a regular season, but Vermont is likely not complaining. The Catamounts picked up a dominant 21-7 win over UML in the conference opener at Virtue Field, and now they get a chance to pick up another.

“This is where you want to see what your team is really made of,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “We feel if we play our game, we can go out there and have the result that we want, but it all comes back to us and helps remind us that every game is important. Every game is going to be a tough one.”

The wins matter even more now that UVM is in a three-way tie for first place in America East. Vermont takes on UMass-Lowell on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m.