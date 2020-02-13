Vermont men’s lacrosse prepares for 2020 campaign

The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team has been selected by the America East coaches as the preseason conference favorite ahead of the 2020 season.

UVM finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-7 overall record and 4-2 America East regular season record. The Cats advanced to the America East Championship game for the second consecutive year before falling to UMBC, 14-13.

The Cats have 35 players returning to the 2020 roster. We spoke with head coach Chris Feifs ahead of UVM’s season opener.

The Catamounts open up the 2020 campaign on Saturday facing Holy Cross on the road.

