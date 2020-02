The Catamounts opened up the 2020 campaign on the road facing Holy Cross. The Cats fells in a 10-9 battle. UVM is currently 0-1 overall.

On Saturday, UVM will host Quinnipiac at Virtue field. An advantage for the Cats is playing in Vermont weather conditions since they practice outdoors daily.

We spoke with head coach Chris Feifs and senior Rob Hudson as they prepare for the Bobcats.

Saturday’s game is slated for 12 p.m. at Virtue field.