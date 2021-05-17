Vermont men’s lacrosse proud of season despite first-round exit

UVM couldn’t make its NCAA Tournament debut a triumphant one, but that doesn’t detract from how successful this season was.

The Catamounts boasted their first America East regular season and tournament titles, and the NCAA Tournament appearance alone moves the needle forward for Vermont.

“We’ve come a long way since my staff and I stepped on campus,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “The culture has been built because of complete buy-in by our guys and complete commitment of pushing themselves every day on and off the field.”

The players on the Vermont roster felt that the achievements this season were made even more fulfilling because of the obstacles teams were faced with during the pandemic.

“Everyone is super prideful to wear ‘Vermont’ across their chest, especially this year,” senior goalie Ryan Cornell said. “I’m just really proud of the program that we continue to build.”