Vermont men’s lacrosse ready for second meeting with UAlbany

The regular season ends in just four days, and a playoff spot is still not guaranteed for Vermont men’s lacrosse.

“As cliché as it sounds, we’ve got to focus on the first challenge in front of us, and that’s Albany,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “If we can take care of business there, we’re definitely going to give ourselves a better chance to make the tournament.”

Vermont had a prime opportunity to seal up a postseason spot against Binghamton, but the Catamounts were shut out in the fourth quarter and suffered an upset victory on the road. Now, a potential way in is with a defeat against UAlbany, who UVM has already beaten this season.

Similar to the first meeting between these two teams, the Great Danes are nationally ranked, while UVM is on the outside looking in. Vermont is hoping those similarities continue with another win on Wednesday to complete the season sweep. In this rematch, Chris Feifs isn’t expecting to see any big surprises.

“There’s enough film throughout this season that no one is hiding anything major,” Feifs said. “I think it’s really about just getting rested and being as mentally sharp as we can possibly be on Wednesday with just two days of practice.”

The Catamounts get home field for the rematch against UAlbany with game time at Virtue Field set for 4 p.m.