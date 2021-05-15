Vermont men’s lacrosse ready to make NCAA Tournament debut on Sunday

It’s tough to argue UVM won’t be the underdog against third-seeded Maryland on Sunday, but the Cats are embracing the opportunity.

“It is going to be a tough game, but that’s what we really want,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “We want to be considered to be one of the best, and to do that you have to beat the best.”

The Terps appear to be Vermont’s toughest test this season, but the Cats have had their share of top-tier opponents since the season began.

“We had to go play Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, which is arguably the most hostile environment you can play in college lacrosse in terms of being able to get a win, and Bryant first game of the season in freezing cold, rainy weather,” Feifs said. “This is a sunny, beautiful stadium [in College Park] with a brand new turf field. We’re staying in a luxurious hotel. We have great meals and we’re with our team and we’re healthy, so they’re not fazed a whole lot.”

Vermont finally makes its long-awaited NCAA tournament debut on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. That game will be aired live on ESPNU.