Vermont men’s lacrosse set for semifinal rematch with Stony Brook

UVM has a chance at another first this offseason, but Stony Brook is the first team in the way on the road to a conference playoff title.

Vermont is coming off its first win against the Seawolves in Burlington, as well as winning its first regular season conference title, but the Cats are still searching for an America East tournament crown.

Thursday’s semifinal matchup will be the second time Vermont and Stony Brook play one another in a five-day span, and UVM is expecting another battle in game two.

“The respect is there for our programs. We’ve played enough good teams this year to know what a high-octane offense looks like and what a well-coached team looks like, and Stony Brook certainly checks those boxes,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “It just comes down to being the best version of yourself on game day, we certainly know that we can play better lacrosse.”

UVM’s semifinal bout against the Seawolves is set to begin Thursday, May 6 at 4 p.m. from Baltimore, Md.