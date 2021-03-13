Vermont men’s lacrosse takes down No. 14 UAlbany on the road

Catamounts beat Great Danes in Albany for the first time

UVM men’s lacrosse got a couple firsts out of the way at John Fallon Field on Saturday afternoon.

Vermont senior attackman Liam Limoges tallied a seven-point day (4g, 3a) as the Catamounts beat the Great Danes 14-12 for a program-record third game in a row, and topped UAlbany for the first time in Albany.

The Cats powered their way to a 10-4 lead at halftime, but UVM left the door open for a comeback in the second half. The Great Danes outscored Vermont 8-4 after the break, but they couldn’t come all the way back in the final quarter.

The gritty win pushed UVM back to 2-2 this season, and a perfect 2-0 in America East play. Next up, the Cats conclude their three-game road trip at NJIT next Saturday, March 20.