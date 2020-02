The Vermont men’s lacrosse team hosted non-conference foe Quinnipiac in its home opener Saturday afternoon.

The Catamounts opened up a 5-2 lead over the Bobcats at the end of the first quarter.

UVM secured its first win of the season with a 16-7 final. Senior Rob Hudson finished Saturday’s contest with a career-high 5 goals.

UVM improves to 1-1 overall (0-0 AE). The Catamounts continue play facing Merrimack on Saturday Feb, 29 at 12 p.m.