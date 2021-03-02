Vermont men’s lax hosts UMass Lowell in home opener Wednesday

UVM returns to Virtue Field for the first time since last March

After coming off of a season opener loss at Bryant, the Catamounts are returning to Burlington to face conference foe UMass Lowell. Wednesday’s game will be the conference opener for both teams.

UVM returns home for the first time since last March when the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting.

Over the last three seasons for the Green and Gold, Vermont holds an impressive 11-1 record at Virtue Field. The Catamounts are 12-4 when playing in Burlington since 2017 when head coach Chris Feifs took over the program.

In the 2021 preseason poll UVM was selected to finish fourth. UMass Lowell was slated just behind the Cats in fifth. Lowell comes to Burlington with an 0-1 record as well.

UVM and UMass Lowell are scheduled for a 4 p.m. faceoff on Wednesday.