Vermont men’s lax preps for Syracuse

The UVM men’s lacrosse team is coming off of a dominant 21-7 win over UMass Lowell. The Catamounts are facing nationally ranked Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse (1-1) is coming off of a dominant win as well. In a 20-10 final over #3 Virginia last weekend.

This will be the first official meeting between the Catamounts and Orange. It is also UVM’s first game against an ACC opponent since April 2018.

“They’re gonna be able to capitalize on any mistakes you make. So, our number one key going into this game is don’t beat ourselves. Limit our mistakes, limit our turnovers” said head coach Chris Feifs.

Faceoff from the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.