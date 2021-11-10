Vermont men’s soccer advances to America East Championship with win over NJIT

Catamounts headed to second-straight AE title game

Rob Dow’s squad secured a 3-2 victory over No. 6 NJIT on Wednesday evening. The Catamounts are headed to its second-straight America East Title game.

Yves Borie put the Catamounts ahead 1-0 at the break off a corner kick from Nacho Lerech. Joe Morrison and Jacob Vitale also recorded goals in the semifinal match.

With the win, the Catamounts improve to a 10-9-1 record all-time in the America East Semifinals.

Now, UVM will meet top-seed New Hampshire in the America East Championship on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. in Durham.

The conference title game is a rematch to last year’s championship where New Hampshire won 2-0 over the Cats. UNH is undefeated this season with a 16-0-2 record. Vermont and UNH drew a 1-1 tie earlier in the regular season.

