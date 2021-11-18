Vermont men’s soccer falls to Villanova in NCAA Tournament

The Vermont men’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to Big East foe Villanova on Thursday night in Burlington.

In the 28th minute of play Lyam Mackinnon took a penalty kick for the Wildcats. The midfielder lasered a shot to the back of the net for a 1-0 Villanova advantage.

Despite outshooting Villanova 30-9 the Catamounts couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Nacho Lerech ripped 13 shots for UVM.

Vermont finished the 2021 season at 13-5-2 overall. The Catamounts first loss at home this season came from Villanova Thursday night.

“We gave up a goal that we shouldn’t have given up and that’s uncharacteristic to this group. We came out and continued to be relentless and we got better throughout the game… didn’t get the win” said head coach Rob Dow.