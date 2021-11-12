Vermont men’s soccer gearing up for second-straight America East Championship against UNH

On Sunday the UVM men’s soccer team is meeting New Hampshire in the America East Title game. The Catamounts and Wildcats are meeting in the final for the second-straight year.

New Hampshire and Vermont met earlier in the regular season and finished in a draw. The UNH Wildcats are 16-0-2 and looking to cap off its season with yet another conference title.

Rob Dow’s team is fresh off a 3-2 semifinal victory over NJIT. The Catamounts noted the nerves aren’t as strong for the title game as they were for the semi.

The Catamounts are healthy and have a stacked team to work with when facing the top-ranked Wildcats.

“I’m excited to lead this group coming into this game. It was really challenging dealing with an injury during the middle of the season, not being able to be a part of it… I think coming back from that I’m more excited than ever to come to UNH and give them a lot of trouble” said senior defender Garrett Lillie.

The Catamounts and Wildcats are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in Durham.