Vermont men’s soccer gears up for first-round meeting with Villanova in NCAA Tournament

The Vermont men’s soccer team is hosting its first NCAA Tournament game since 2016 on Thursday night. The Catamounts are welcoming Big East foe Villanova to Burlington. Nova earned an at-large bid to the tournament.

The last time UVM competed in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Vermont defeated Rider at Virtue Field.

Vermont secured its sixth America East Championship on Sunday to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts are making its 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Thursday’s NCAA First-Round game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at Virtue Field. You can purchase tickets here.