Four days after having their America East Championship run come to an end, the Vermont men’s soccer team received a second life.

The NCAA selection show would call their name, and also give them a home tournament game, despite not winning their league title.

The Catamounts will also get a second chance at Quinnipiac, who beat UVM earlier this year in Vermont’s home opener, 2-0.

Ken Drake was with the team as they received the news, and spoke with the team following the NCAA announcement. Hear from them, in the video above.