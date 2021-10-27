Vermont men’s soccer hosting UMass Lowell on Thursday

The Vermont men’s soccer team is guaranteed a spot in the America East Tournament. Head coach Rob Dow wants his team to close out the regular season with a couple more victories to climb to the top of the conference standings.

The Catamounts are scheduled to meet UMass Lowell on Thursday night at Virtue Field. The River Hawks are currently tied for fourth place in the AEast standings.

UVM is most recently coming off of a win over conference foe UAlbany. With the win, the Catamounts clinched its 12th straight America East Tournament bid.

“Look, this time of year it’s more about us and less about other people. We need to be trending upwards and peaking in our game. Teams are fighting” said Dow.

The Catamounts leader also noted that the team needs to continue putting their foot on the pedal and take sole possession towards the top of the table in America East.

Thursday’s match between Vermont and UMass Lowell is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Virtue field.