Vermont men’s soccer hosting Villanova in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Vermont men’s soccer team is fresh off a 1-0 shutout victory over New Hampshire to claim the America East Championship. With the win, the Catamounts punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cats secured the program’s sixth conference crown and handed UNH its first loss of the season. New Hampshire also received a bid to the tournament and a first-round bye.

On Monday, the team gathered to watch the NCAA Selection Show. Vermont was selected to host and the Catamounts will meet Big East squad Villanova in the first-round.

The Catamounts are making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Head coach Rob Dow noted it’s an “honor” to have the opportunity to host at Virtue Field.

“I remember in 2016 how special a moment that was for the program, for our school, for the state. To get back out here at home where we feel like we play strong we’re excited for that” said Dow.

Senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira posted a clean sheet against New Hampshire on Sunday and is eager for Thursday’s matchup against Villanova.

“Obviously we were hoping to be able to host. Our wishes came true. I think we’ll be pretty well set up against Villanova. We’re excited” added Silveira.

Senior defender Garrett Lillie noted that watching the selection show was one of the best memories he’s had. “There’s really no words. Speaking for everyone I think it’s one of the best days of my life so far. Just knowing that we took care of business and we did it together. We earned it. It’s a phenomenal feeling” said Lillie.

Vermont and Villanova are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The winner of Thursday’s game between UVM and Villanova will advance and meet No. 4 and Atlantic Coast Champion Notre Dame.

To purchase tickets for Thursday’s match at Virtue click here.