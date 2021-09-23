Vermont men’s soccer looking to bounce back

Cats prep for 13th meeting against Crimson

The UVM men’s soccer team hits the road to Cambridge to face Harvard on Friday evening. The Catamounts are coming off of a 2-2 draw with non-conference foe Siena.

Vermont is currently 5-1-1 overall and won’t return to Virtue field until October 2 when it hosts America East rival UMBC.

The Catamounts are meeting the Crimson for the 13th time. UVM most recently defeated Harvard 4-2 back in 2019. Friday’s game at Harvard is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Rob Dow and senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira ahead of Vermont’s two-game road series.

