Vermont men’s soccer looking to bounce back

The UVM men’s soccer team hits the road to Cambridge to face Harvard on Friday evening. The Catamounts are coming off of a 2-2 draw with non-conference foe Siena.

Vermont is currently 5-1-1 overall and won’t return to Virtue field until October 2 when it hosts America East rival UMBC.

The Catamounts are meeting the Crimson for the 13th time. UVM most recently defeated Harvard 4-2 back in 2019. Friday’s game at Harvard is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Rob Dow and senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira ahead of Vermont’s two-game road series.