Vermont men’s soccer takes perfect record into America East play

The UVM men’s soccer program is opening up conference play on Saturday night against Stony Brook.

The Catamounts are a perfect 5-0 and haven’t allowed a goal in net this season. UVM has won its last four games against the Seawolves. Vermont and Stony Brook didn’t meet during the 2020 season.

Senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira has recorded four perfect games so far. Silveira noted that the team is eager to keep their strong momentum going.

“Our mindset has to be there, we have to be ready to go. To win that first game is crucial going into conference play… it’s important to start the conference off 1-0 and keep moving forward” said Silveira.

Watch the video above to hear from Silveira and head coach Rob Dow.

The Catamounts and Seawolves are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.