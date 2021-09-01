Vermont men’s & women’s basketball conference schedules released

The Vermont men’s basketball team is scheduled to open up America East play against rival UAlbany on Sunday, January 2.

A highly anticipated rematch of the America East semifinal between Vermont and Hartford will take place on the road in Connecticut on January 8. The Catamounts welcome the Hawks to Burlington on Saturday, January 22.

The UVM men will host nine total America East games at Patrick Gym this upcoming season. The 2022 America East Tournament will return to its original format. The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs and all games will be played on the home court of the higher seed.

The Vermont women’s basketball team is opening up conference play hosting Maine on Thursday, December 30. The Catamounts will host the reigning conference champions Stony Brook on January 26.

The women’s basketball program will also host nine America East games at Patrick Gym. The Playoff schedule also returns to the traditional format. All games will be played at the higher seed with the top eight teams qualifying.