Vermont Mountaineers gearing up for 2021 NECBL season

The NECBL makes it return in one week. The Vermont Mountainers are making its return after the 2020 season was canceled.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play a 42-game season from early June to early August. Vermont begins the 2021 campaign at home hosting the reigning NECBL champions Keene.

The NECBL brings in some of the best college baseball players in the country. Players get the opportunity to stay sharp during the offseason with summer ball.

Fans in attendance at the Montpelier recreation field get a chance to watch future major-leaguers in action.

Mountaineers president & general manager Brian Gallagher spoke with Local 22/44 ahead of the 2021 season.

“The players come up here and they want to obviously improve their skills and get noticed by MLB scouts. They’re in it for that certainly and having a good time in the summer working really hard” said Gallagher.

Gallagher noted that the Mountaineers love to provide for the local fans on and off the field.

“We’re in it for the local community. To bring central Vermont a nice product that they can come and watch. So, every year obviously we’re trying to win as many games as possible but also be good members of the community with host families and doing community service as well” said Gallagher.

The Mountaineers open the 2021 season hosting Keene on Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.