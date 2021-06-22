Vermont Mountaineers hang on to take down North Shore Navigators

The Vermont Mountaineers hosted the North Shore Navigators on Tuesday night in Montpelier.

The game remained scoreless into the bottom of the fifth inning. Vermont’s Anthony Donofrio hit a sac fly out to right and Zachary Stevens slid home to put the Mountaineers on the board first 1-0.

Vermont’s starting pitcher Luke Rettig pitched the first three innings with no runs against 13 batters and he only allowed one hit.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Curtis Robinson hit a solo homer to put Vermont ahead 2-0. The Mountaineers ultimately held on to defeat North Shore 3-1.

With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 8-5 overall. The Neers are on the road at Keene on Wednesday, June 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.