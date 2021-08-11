Vermont Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre reflects on Journey in Tokyo

Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre made an appearance at the Vermont Lake Monsters game on Wednesday evening.

Purrier St. Pierre made her Olympic debut last week in Tokyo. The track star finished 10th in the women’s 1,500m final.

“You know it’s just a really overwhelming feeling. Obviously I had some pre-race nerves. It was the biggest honor of my life to represent my country and be on the biggest stage. I tried to soak it in as much as I could” said Purrier St. Pierre.

Elle was at Vermont’s game to cheer on her cousin and Lake Monsters pitcher Ben Smith, he’s a recent addition to the roster. Purrier St. Pierre shared what it meant to her to have so much support out of her home state while in Japan.

“You know, representing everybody from Vermont, from my community… I’m running with them in my heart. It was very touching to see everybody’s signs, comments, and support” added Purrier St. Pierre.

Elle shared that she’s happy to be back in the Green Mountain State and have some time to relax with her family before she begins training again for her next journey.