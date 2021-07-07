Vermont Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Pelkey teaches next generation at AMP camps

Montpelier native and Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Pelkey returned to Stowe Arena to host her annual AMP hockey camps.

Pelkey began the AMP camps in 2019 to continue growing the sport of hockey around Vermont. She has multiple camps where young athletes can learn skills both on and off the ice.

“I team some skills and station work, and then off ice activities between sessions. With nutrition and yoga. We also added a self-care workshop this year which is pretty cool” said Pelkey.

The UVM women’s hockey alum has expanded her camps from Vermont to North Carolina and Texas. In 2021 five different camps were offered.

“The goal is if I keep going to other locations is that I keep spreading the love of the game. Hopefully we get more kids interested” Pelkey added.

Amanda’s former coach at UVM Jim Plumer was a special guest at her Stowe camp on Wednesday. Plumer spoke with the young athletes on what it means to be a good teammate and player. Campers also asked the Catamount leader some questions of their own.

“When they come to my camp it’s not just about hockey. I like to incorporate a lot of other things” said Pelkey. Amanda’s ultimate goal is to grow hockey and share all that she’s learned throughout her career with the campers.

Two AMP camps remain for the 2021 summer. The co-ed session at Stowe Ice Arena from July 9-11 and a girls session in Indian Trail, NC from July 19-23.

You can find out more about Pelkey’s AMP hockey camps here.