Vermont Shrine players eager for full-contact football game

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is making its return to Castleton University this Saturday. The Granite state has an advantage in this battle because they played full 11-on-11 football last fall.

Vermont played a low contact 7-on-7 touch format so the players representing the Green Mountain State are practicing all week long in pads to prepare for the 68th annual Shrine game.

“Obviously we’ve got to relearn it, but it’s just good ole’ tackle football. It’s like riding a bicycle” said Levi Allen of Poultney.

“Once you put the pads on it’s real football out there. You’ve gotta get used to it really quick. New Hampshire got to play 11-on-11 so we’re just working our tail off and we’re gonna be ready for Saturday” added Bassiru Diawara from South Burlington.

Kickoff for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar bowl is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Castleton University. Local 22/44 will have highlights and postgame reaction from the Shrine Bowl.