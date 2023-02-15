Milton, VT – Travis Pastrana, seemingly, has done it all. Now, he is set to take the green flag at the Daytona 500 for the first time with 23XI Racing. His journey to the NASCAR Cup Series garage in Daytona Beach, Florida can be traced back to the Green Mountain State.

The action sports icon has 11 XGames gold medals. Pastrana can claim several championships on dirt, pavement and even water. Pastrana holds the Guinness World Record for longest jump in a car and he posted the fastest time in the history of the Mt. Washington Hillclimb.

Travis Pastrana began his motorsports career racing in motocross and supercross, but a turn of events would put Pastrana behind the wheel of a race car and a new career took off.

Freestyle motocross competitor Carey Hart was set to take part in a rally racing school put on by Vermont SportsCar and the Team O’Neil Rally School in New Hampshire. Just before the school, Hart crashed his dirt bike and broke both of his legs. The rally school’s sponsor then tapped Pastrana to take Hart’s place. The rest, according to Vermont SportsCar founder and president Lance Smith, is history.

“One of our past champions, David Higgins, was the instructor,” Smith says. “I brought him in from England to instruct Travis. And when he got out of the car after Travis’ first run, he asked me to come over to him and we had a little conversation. And he said Lance, if you’re gonna spend your own money on a rally driver, spend it on him, he can drive.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Travis Pastrana, driver of the #67 Black Rifle Coffee Toyota, poses on the track during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Smith, from Williston, ended up signing Pastrana to his rally team for 2004. The two have had a relationship in motorsports ever since. It was also in 2004 that Pastrana met Smith’s stepson Conner Martell at the team’s former shop in Colchester, Vermont. Martell says he had a memorable first interaction with the superstar.

“I had my hockey stick with me for whatever reason, and he made a bet with me,” Martell remembers. “We had these really tall rafters with these posts, it was probably 40 yards away. And he made a little ball out of tape, and he said ‘Conner, if you can shoot this between both of those I’ll give you $2.’ And I did it on the first try and he gave me $2.”

From a $2 bet to sharing the racetrack; Martell and Pastrana are now full-time teammates for Vermont SportsCar in Nitro Rallycross Group E, an all-electric racing series which races on dirt, pavement, and snow. “It’s really cool to be not at the level he is but having him look at me as not an 8-year old kid anymore,” says Martell. “Now we’re battling on the track together.”

Martell is 25 years old and a Vermonter. Similar to Pastrana, he got his start in motocross and it was also an injury that led to a career change. That injury left Martell without feeling in his left hand. His stepdad later suggested giving rallycross racing a try, which Martell has been racing ever since. Martell won the 2018 Americas Rallycross Lites Championship, and has made numerous starts in formula cars along with late models at Thunder Road.

Martell stressed how new everything felt when he first got into a race car. This was also noticeable for Pastrana, who crashed numerous cars in his early rally career. “Fast guys crash,” Lance Smith joked. “It took him a while to get the feel and all of that, but he was a talent right off of the beginning.”

In 2006, Pastrana’s speed, talent, and daredevil attitude received international acclaim. He became the first freestyle motocross rider to complete a double backflip at the Summer XGames. The stunt won him a gold medal. The very next day, he was a gold medalist again for his performance behind the wheel of a Vermont SportsCar Subaru. Sharing the podium with Pastrana were racing icons Colin McRae and Ken Block, also driving Subarus for the Vermont team. Achieving gold, silver, and bronze; Smith calls the day the most important in team history.

CARSON, CA – AUGUST 5: Travis Pastrana and Christian Edstrom compete in the Rally Car Race during the ESPN X Games on August 5, 2006 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. Pastrana and Edstrom won the gold medal. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

“When it happened, I would say it was one of the highlights of my career. And the fact that you didn’t really get a feeling of it until it was over. You’re like oh- that’s all our cars and drivers, like, wow!” Smith also says the race being broadcast on ESPN grew rally racing to new heights in the country.

The result is now melancholic, as both McRae and Block have been killed in crashes away from the racetrack. McRae, a World Rally Champion, was killed in a helicopter crash in his native Scotland in 2007. Smith says McRae had been planning on doing more races for the team.

On January 2nd of this year, Block was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah. He had left Vermont SportsCar, becoming the team’s toughest competition. Block also became an internet sensation with his “Gymkhana” series on YouTube, where he would do sensational tricks that pushed cars to their absolute limit. “What he did for the excitement of motorsports and driving cars in a different style and brand exposure in our sport; unprecedented delivery from Ken Block and his team,” Smith says on Block’s loss.

Pastrana was great friends with Block, and the death has led him to scale back his racing efforts in 2023 to spend more time with family. He will not compete in the American Rally Association championship for the Subaru team, and will focus on Nitro Rallycross and continuing the Gymkhana series for his late friend. Of course, the Daytona 500 is an immediate focus, to which Conner Martell says his teammate has been studying up for.

“I know at the last race when we were in the gym before we had to get to Calgary, he was on the phone doing his schooling on in-car videos that the team sent him. He’s doing his homework, and I know he puts 100% into everything he does.” Martell believes the transition from rallycross to the Daytona 500 will be eye-opening for Pastrana, but it is a challenge that he should be able to overcome.

Lance Smith calls his team a small family, and everyone in Milton will be cheering for their driver. “It’s quite an honor to have him doing the Daytona 500. We’ll all be cheering for him. Those cars, the slightest little difference in the strategy and flat out at 200 miles per hour. We don’t do that, we race through the woods at night.”

Pastrana set a fast enough time in Wednesday night qualifying to guarantee a spot into Sunday’s race. The 2023 Daytona 500 will be live this Sunday, February 19th, at 2:30 p.m. on FOX44.