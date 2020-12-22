Vermont winter sports to begin phased restart on Dec. 26

On Tuesday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott put the wheels in motion for winter sports to return.

Gov. Scott announced that youth recreational sports and school sports can begin a phased restart on Saturday, Dec. 26. The start of the plan is limited to only individual, no-contact practicing for now, and athletes will be required to keep distance and wear a mask at all times.

Since schools will be on winter break when the restart is set to begin, Gov. Scott acknowledged that most schools will likely wait until after the new year to start practices.

The phased restart will not include adult recreational leagues, and spectators will continue to be prohibited from attending events.