The Vermont women’s basketball squad defeated Binghamton 71-63 on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

“Winning it with this team especially is just so excited because I know every single person puts in work and we needed every person to win this game today,” said sophomore forward Anna Olsen.

Olsen was the leading scorer for the Catamounts, pouring in 22 points and grabbing nine boards in the contest. Emma Utterback and Catherine Gilwee led the way for the Catamounts in assists. They each had four in the game. Utterback scored 19 points in the game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Vermont head coach Alisa Kresge. “I’m that coach that gets after them all the time but it’s nice to sit here with them and be able to celebrate.”

The Catamounts will advance to the America East Semifinals where they will face Albany. Tipoff is set for Tuesday at 7pm from SECTU Arena in Albany, New York.