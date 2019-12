The Vermont Catamounts hosted Norwich for a Green Mountain showdown Wednesday night.

The Cats have faced the D3 Cadets twice before, claiming both wins by more than 40 points.

Vermont notched a season-high 86 points in the win. More than eight players accounted for at least six points.

The Catamounts ultimately took down the Cadets 86-40.

UVM returns to play as they host Canisius on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m.