Vermont women’s hockey begins 20-21 season Saturday hosting UNH

Vermont opens the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 19 hosting UNH for a weekend series. The Catamounts have had its longest preseason yet.

UVM and UNH haven’t met since November of 2019. The Catamounts sealed a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats. The Catamounts are 14-28-6 in the all-time series with the Wildcats

UNH enters Saturday’s contest with a 1-5-0 record this season. New Hampshire’s win came in a 4-3 final over No. 8 Boston University on December 5.

Senior captain Kristina Shanahan and head coach Jim Plumer spoke with the media before Saturday’s season opener.

“I’m really excited. I know we have a lot of talent on this team and a lot of character. We have great leadership” said Plumer.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.