Vermont women’s hockey breezes past Holy Cross for series sweep

UVM scored early and often to topple Holy Cross in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Vermont senior forward Olivia Kilberg found the net just 14 seconds into the contest to open scoring for the second game in a row as the Cats raced to a 6-1 win.

The Catamount offense saw eight different goal-scorers in the two-game series, with Kilberg and junior forward Corinne McCool leading the way with two tallies each. Junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle led her team in points this weekend with four assists.

Penalty kill prowess continues to shine early in the season, and the Cats have now successful killed all 16 of their opponents’ power play opportunities four games in. On Saturday, the team was a perfect 2-for-2 in a much more disciplined effort compared to the day before.

Vermont has a long wait before its next series against Northeastern. As of now, the Cats won’t see action until Friday, Jan. 29 when a series against the Huskies is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.