Vermont women’s hockey completes weekend sweep against RPI

There was a lot less drama in Vermont’s game-two win against RPI on Saturday afternoon.

The Engineers opened scoring just 20 seconds into the contest, but UVM responded in a big way to earn the series sweep behind a 4-1 victory at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Sophomore forward Natalie Mlynkova was key in the Vermont victory, tallying three points behind two goals (one shorthanded) and an assist. Junior forward Lily Humphrey and Senior defender Sini Karjalainen also found the back of the net for UVM.

The sweep pushed Vermont to a 2-0 start to the season, and the Cats continue the long homestand with a big test against fourth-ranked Colgate next weekend. The two-game series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.