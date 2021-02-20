Vermont women’s hockey drops season finale to No. 2 Northeastern

The Huskies were too much to handle for UVM on Saturday’s senior day matchup in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Northeastern netted the first three tallies of the game and goalie Aerin Frankel stood tall in a 4-1 win for the series sweep and NU’s 13th consecutive victory this season.

The loss also marked UVM’s 13th consecutive defeat at the hands of the Huskies, and the Cats fell to 6-4 to close out the regular season.

Vermont heads into the playoffs with the fourth seed in Hockey East, and the Catamounts will host a conference quarterfinal bout on Sunday, Feb. 28.