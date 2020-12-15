Vermont women’s hockey eager to begin 20-21 season hosting UNH on Saturday

The UVM women’s hockey team has had its longest preseason yet. The Catamounts open the 2020-21 season on Saturday Dec. 19 hosting UNH.

The Catamounts were selected to finish eighth in the Hockey East Preseason Poll. The UNH Wildcats have already played a few games this season and hold a 1-5 record. The Wildcats lone win came over a 4-3 victory over Boston University on Dec. 5.

UVM senior captain Kristina Shanahan spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of Vermont’s season opener.

“It’s been a very unique situation for sure. We started out in small groups which actually helped us get a lot of different reps in and helped us with more hands on coaching” said Shanahan.

Kristina noted that the team feels very well prepared going into the first game against New Hampshire.

Head coach Jim Plumer shared that the adrenaline of his team is going to be sky high. “I don’t know that you could be any more excited to play than this group. For as long as they’ve had to wait” said Plumer.

The Catamounts host UNH on Saturday Dec. 19 at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.