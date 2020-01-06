Vermont women’s hockey falls to Providence 3-1

Cats can't complete the series sweep over the Friars

Vermont entered Sunday’s contest with a 4-3 win over the Friars Saturday night. The Catamounts couldn’t capitalize on defense on Sunday afternoon for the series sweep.

UVM couldn’t get on the scoreboard until 3 minutes left to play. Kristina Shanahan notched in the only goal of the game for the Cats.

Vermont fell 3-1 to Hockey East foe Providence.

UVM falls to 8-9-5 overall. Vermont returns to action for one game next weekend against Merrimack (4-16-2). The Catamounts host the Warriors on Saturday Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.