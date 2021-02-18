Vermont women’s hockey gearing up for Northeastern

The Catamounts close out the final weekend of the regular season at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont is hosting No. 2 Northeastern for a pair of games.

The Northeastern Huskies come to Burlington with a 15-1-1 record overall and riding an 11-game win streak.

The Catamounts have scored 24 goals this season with 15 different players notching goals. Northeastern is the top-scoring team in the country averaging 4.29 goals-per game.

Vermont is 8-40-4 all-time against Northeastern. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. Friday night and 3 p.m. on Saturday.