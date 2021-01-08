Vermont women’s hockey gearing up for UConn

The Vermont women’s hockey team is on the road the first time this season facing UConn (3-3-1) for a pair of games.

UConn will be hungry to face UVM. The Huskies have had a few weeks off due to postponed games. It will be their first game action since December 19.

In the series between the two, Vermont is 11-28-6 overall and hold a 3-4-3 record in the last 10 games.

UVM is coming off of a series sweep over Holy Cross with multiple goal scorers. In just four games played Vermont has had 12 players score a goal.

Junior forward Lilly Holmes spoke with the media Thursday morning ahead of the upcoming Hockey East series.

“Right now we’re playing with a lot of confidence and we’re making great plays. We’re making simple plays, smart plays, that’s something we need to carry forward” said Holmes.

She noted that UConn isn’t an easy opponent. “It’s a whole different ball game with UConn especially playing on their ice. We just try to focus on ourselves. We say “90% us and 10% them” said Holmes.

Head coach Jim Plumer shared that the Catamounts like the challenge of facing UConn. “They play the top teams really tough, they don’t beat themselves. This will be a good chance to measure ourselves and see where we are right now” said Plumer.

Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.