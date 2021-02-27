Vermont women’s hockey hosting Maine in Hockey East Playoff game Sunday

The UVM women’s hockey team is hosting its second ever Hockey East home playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Gutterson.

The Catamounts earned the four seed during the regular season and will be hosting the five seed Maine. Sunday’s game will be the 57th meeting between the two programs. UVM holds a 19-27-10 record in the all-time series.

In UVM’s only other home Hockey East playoff game the Catamounts also hosted Maine on March 1, 2014. The Catamounts secured a 3-2 triple overtime win.

Puck drop for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Burlington.