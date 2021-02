The UVM women’s hockey team is the four seed entering the Hockey East tournament. The Catamounts will face the five seed Maine on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s game will be Vermont’s second Hockey East home playoff game. The Cats hosted Maine in the quarterfinals back in 2014.

The conference semifinals are scheduled for March 3 with the championship game for Saturday, March 6 to decide the winner of the 2021 Bertagna Trophy and an automatic spot into the NCAA Tournament.