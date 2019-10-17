Vermont women’s hockey prepares for conference opener

Cats look to take down Hockey East teams in Burlington

The Vermont women’s hockey team is currently 2-0-2 in 2019. The Cats have put 14 goals in the net in just four games. Last season it took UVM 10 games to net 14 goals.

The Catamounts will open up Hockey East play on Friday as they host UNH and Boston College.

We caught up with the team to find out what their main focus is as they approach conference play.

“It’s definitely up a level, but I think we try to come as prepared as possible to every game. We really focus on offensive zone concepts in practice and it’s really nice to finally see them come together. I don’t think it’s happening by accident. I think we’re going to continue to see pucks be put in the net. That’s what we hope for” said Kristina Shanahan.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Gutterson as the Cats host New Hampshire.