Vermont women’s hockey preparing for a defensive clash against Colgate

The UVM women’s hockey team continues non-conference action this Saturday welcoming No. 4 ranked Colgate to Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Catamounts are fresh off a season-opening sweep over RPI this past weekend. Jim Plumer’s squad put on an offensive performance tallying seven goals in two games.

The Colgate Raiders come to Burlington undefeated at 4-0 overall. Head coach Plumer noted this weekend will be a tough defensive test for both teams.

“They (Colgate) haven’t had a lot of challenges yet only playing four games. They haven’t played in the defensive zone that much and we haven’t as much as we are this weekend. I think both teams are going to have to figure out how to play defense” said Plumer.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

