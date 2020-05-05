Vermont women’s hockey program names 2020-21 team captains

UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer announced the newest captains to lead the program in the 2020-21 season.

Kristina Shanahan will be the team captain for UVM. Sini Karjalainen and Lilly Holmes will serve as assistant captains.

Shanahan was an assistant captain last season as a junior. She will lead the Catamounts in the 2020-21 season after a career high 21 points last season. Shanahan also notched a career-best 13 goals, which was ranked second on the Catamounts roster.

The Catamounts finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-18-8 overall record and 7-14-6 in Hockey East.